Two die in Da Lat waterfall ziplining adventure

Rescue force brings bodies of the victims out of the site (Photo: VNA)

– A Polish tourist and a Vietnamese tour guide lost their lives while ziplining Hang Cop waterfall in Xuan Tho commune, Da Lat city in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong.Cwiakala Rafal, 33, and Nguyen Quoc Khanh, 24, from Lam Ha district of Lam Dong, fell victim to the ziplining adventure crossing the waterfall on the morning of February 23, reported the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism on February 23.They were part of a group of eight tourists and two tour guides in an adventure tour of Hang Cop (Tiger’s Cave) waterfall, which is about 50m in length with tough and dangerous terrain, provided by Giac Mo Vang company in Da Lat city.Right after learning the information, the provincial rescue force reached the site to conduct search activities for the victims who were found in the afternoon the same day, according to the department.A representative of the department revealed that the tour provider failed to show their licence to organise adventure tours or permit to serve foreign tourists. The two tour guides, including Tuan, also have no licences.Authorities are working to identify the cause of the accident.On February 26, 2016, one male tourist and two women died after slipping and falling off a waterfall while visiting the Datanla tourist attraction in Da Lat. - VNA