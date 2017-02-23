Two drug traffickers, 30 bricks of heroin seized in Son La

The seized packs of heroin (Photo: baomoi.com)

Son La (VNA) - Police of the northern mountainous province of Son La arrested two men for illegally transporting 30 packs of heroin on February 22.

The two men were Pham Van Hiep, born in 1981 and Nguyen Truong Trung, born in 1992. They were arrested in Co Cham village, Long Luong Commune, Van Ho District, Son La Province.

Hiep was a convicted murderer while Trung had a previous robbery conviction.

Apart from 30 packs of heroin, the police also seized two motorbikes and other evidence.

The case is under investigation.-VNA