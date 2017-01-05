Two nations – four destinations route launched

The first visitors of the route. (Photo: VNA)

Quang Ninh (VNA) – A tour called “Two countries - Four destinations” was launched in Mong Cai city, the northern province of Quang Ninh, on January 5.



The launch ceremony was attended by leaders of Mong Cai city and the Tourism Department of Quang Ninh province, and China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region Tourism Development Committee, Dongxing and Guilin city authorities.



The route, established by Mong Cai and Dongxing cities, connects Ha Long and Mong Cai of Vietnam and Dongxing and Guilin of China.



This is an important event for the tourism sector of two cities as well as a start for the Mong Cai – Quang Ninh tourism year 2017.



Nguyen Tien Dung, Vice Chairman of the Mong Cai People’s Committee, said on the route, tourists will experience each country’s unique and special tourist products.



The local authorities and tourism sector will spare no efforts to facilitate immigration procedures and improve services, meeting the increasing demands of tourists, he added.



The number of Chinese visitors accounts for about 40 percent of the total foreign tourist arrivals to Quang Ninh province each year. In 2016, Mong Cai welcomed 1.6 million visitors.



After the launch ceremony, two groups with 60 tourists from the two countries joined the Two countries – Four destinations route.-VNA