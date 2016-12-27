Typhoon Nock-ten abates in East Sea

Boats docked at Dong Da port, Binh Dinh (Photo: VNA)

– Typhoon Nock-ten, the 10th storm to hit the East Sea in 2016, will gradually abate in the next 12 hours, according to the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting.At 1pm of December 27, the storm’s eye was at about 14.9 degrees north latitude and 115.8 degrees east longitude, about 450km in the southeast of Vietnam’s Hoang Sa (Paracel) archipelago. The strongest wind in the eye-wall was up to 75-100km per hour.It is predicted to move southwest at a speed of 15-20km per hour and weakens in the next 12 hours.At 1 am of December 28, the centre of Nock-ten is likely at about 13.8 degrees north latitude and 114.3 degrees east longitude, about 280km in the north of Song Tu Tay (Southwest Cay) Island in Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelago. It will sustain winds of 60-75km per hour.In the following 12-24 hours, the typhoon will keep the southwest direction at a pace of 20km per hour. It will weaken into a tropical depression and then a low pressure area.At 1 pm of December 28, the low pressure area’s centre is forecast at 12.1 degrees north latitude and 112.5 degrees east longitude, about 220km in the west-northwest of Truong Sa Lon (Spratly) Island in Truong Sa archipelago. The strongest wind at that time will be less than 40km per hour.Meanwhile, the forecasting centre said there will be widespread heavy rains, with a rainfall of between 100-300mm, in central and southern central provinces from December 29 to January 1, 2017, making rivers from Quang Tri to Khanh Hoa provinces in full spate.The centre warned of flash floods on small rivers and streams, landslides in mountainous areas, and deluge in lowland and riverside areas in the region, which has experienced serious flooding for the last few months.In the face of typhoon Nock-ten and the upcoming downpours, Binh Dinh – the worst-hit province in recent floods – on December 27 ordered its agencies and localities to promptly make preparations to ensure people’s safety, minimise property damage, and help flood victims soon resume daily routines.-VNA