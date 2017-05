U20 Vietnam tie 1-1 with U20 Vanuatu at RoK friendly match (Photo: news.zing.vn)

– U20 Vietnam tied 1-1 with U20 Vanuatu in their friendly match on May 14 in the Republic of Korea (RoK).

It was Vietnam’s last friendly match before the upcoming FIFA U20 World Cup in the RoK.

Earlier, Vietnam lost to U20 Argentina 1-4 in HCM City.

Vietnam played with an active attack-defence playing style. However, Vanuatu quickly opened the score in the fourth minute.

Vietnam levelled the score of 1-1 in the 41st minute.

Vietnam played better in the second half, with sharp attacks. However, they failed to convert their efforts into goals.-VNA