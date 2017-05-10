Spiker Tr​an Th​i Thanh Th​uy is expected to lead Vietnam at the Asian U23 Women’s Volleyball Championships in Thailand (Photo: thethao247.vn)

- The 2017 Asian Women’s U23 Volleyball Championships will be held from May 13-21 in Nakhon Ratchasima province, Thailand.Vietnam will take part in the second edition of the tournament alongside 12 other teams, divided into four pools in the preliminary round.The Southeast Asian team are in Pool B and will play their first match against Uzbekistan on May 13. Their second match will be against powerhouse Japan on May 14.The tournament served as the Asian qualifiers for this year’s Volleyball Women’s U23 Championships to be held in Ljubljana and Maribor, Slovenia, at which the top two ranked teams will qualify for the world championship.-VNA