UberEATS promoted in Thailand

Allen Penn (far left), regional general manager for Asia-Pacific of UberEats, said customers can download the food delivery app and get a meal delivered in 30-45 minutes (Photo: chiangraitimes.com)

Bangkok (VNA/NNT) – Thailand’s Ministry of Commerce is now introducing online food delivery service UberEATS to help promote restaurants and give businesses the ability to access new customers.

The Department of Business Development signed a memorandum of cooperation with Uber Thailand to introduce the application to the Thai market. Department Director-General Banjongjitt Angsusingh revealed that the UberEATS app will be available for 1,660 certified restaurants out of 11,947 applicants. The app would enable businesses to address the demands of clients who are in need of food delivery services.

UberEATS was unveiled in Thailand in January 17th, providing delivery services to residents in the areas of Sathorn, Silom, Pathum Wan, Phloen Chit, Nana, Asok, PhromPhong, Thonglor, Ekkamai, and Yaowarat. Up to 200 restaurants are participating in the new delivery service.-VNA/NNT