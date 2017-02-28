UK scholar highlights cooperation prospects with Vietnam

Processing shrimp for exports (Illustrative image. Source: VNA)



– Vietnam and the UK are having numerous chances to increase the bilateral trade cooperation, according to Professor Julian Beer, Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Birmingham City University (BCU).To seize these opportunities, both countries should focus on the fields that they could jointly increase the added values, the professor said in a recent talk to Vietnam News Agency’s correspondent.

The two countries are in a favourable position now to discuss enhancing collaboration at the national scale, he said, noting the proportion of Vietnam-UK trade in each country’s external trade is not high, even close to zero for the central part of the UK.

The professor remarked that although real opportunities are awaiting the two countries to increase their cooperation and open up new trade horizon, difficulties and challenges still lie ahead.

Therefore, it is advisable for Vietnam and the UK to seek mutually beneficial fields and sectors to propel the bilateral trade forward, he recommended. -VNA