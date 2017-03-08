UN high-level meeting continues trade facilitation discussion

A photo of the meeting. (Source: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Delegates to the UN high-level meeting for the Euro-Asia region on improving cooperation on transit, trade facilitation and the 2030 agenda for sustainable development will seek how to work together to facilitate international trade on their second day in Hanoi on March 8.



The three-day UN meeting, opened on March 7, was jointly held by Vietnam’s Foreign Ministry and the UN Office for the high representative for the Least Developed Countries, Landlocked Developing Countries and Small Island Developing States (UN-OHRLLS).



On the day, the delegates will seek measures to step up cooperation between landlocked and transit countries to promote trade and facilitate international commerce as well as share success stories.



They will also discuss enhancing legal cooperation bilaterally, regionally and globally for landlocked and transit countries as well as find solutions to using existing related agreements in a more efficient manner to make it easier for transit activities.



On this occasion, the delegates will share national strategies and experience in customs cooperation.



At the opening session on March 7, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh said Vietnam believes that strengthening international collaboration with the engagement of various parties is crucial to help countries, including transit and landlocked nations, to overcome challenges and achieve sustainable development goals.



He affirmed that Vietnam always attaches much importance to fostering relations, including economic connectivity, with its neighbouring countries, adding that their success and prosperity will create positive impacts on Vietnam’s growth and ensure sustainability for the whole region.-VNA