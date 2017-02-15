Unplanned migration from northwest to Central Highlands restricted

Illustrative image (Source: VNA)



– Unplanned migration from northwestern provinces to the Central Highlands has fallen thanks to State policies on ethnic minority and mountainous areas.According to the Steering Committee for the Central Highlands, 572 households with 1,621 members freely migrated in the Central Highlands in 2015-2016, a significant reduction from previous years, mainly to Dak Lak and Dak Nong.The outcome was attributed to State investment in the northwestern region to improve living conditions in poor, border and natural disaster prone areas.Northwestern provinces have also carried out programmes to support disadvantaged ethnic minority groups with farmland, land for housing, and clean water.The provinces invested more than 3.5 trillion VND (153.8 million USD) between 2014 and 2015 to build transport and irrigation works, community-based houses, schools, medical stations, and electricity generation facilities.The localities also injected 111 billion VND (4.8 million USD) into supporting farmland for 1,369 poor ethnic households, while providing vocational training for about 461,500 villagers.Currently, all communes in northern Lao Cai, Dien Bien, Ha Giang and Cao Bang provinces have roads for automobiles, and primary schools, whilst 98 percent of communes are connected to the national grid; 90 percent of children go to school; and the proportion of needy households has fallen by 3-6 percent on average per year.Therefore, unplanned migration to the Central Highlands has decreased, and many families have returned to their hometown.From 1976 to 2015, the Central Highlands had 188,183 unplanned migrant households, mainly from northern provinces to Dak Lak, Dak Nong and Gia Lai.The Central Highlands comprises of five provinces, namely Dak Lak, Gia Lai, Kon Tum, Dak Nong and Lam Dong.-VNA