Upgrade plan for Dien Bien Airport to be adjusted

An airplane at the Dien Bien Airport. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Ministry of Transport has instructed the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) to adjust the plan for Dien Bien Airport from 2017-2020, with a view to 2030, to submit for approval in June 2017.

Under the plan, Dien Bien Airport in the northern mountainous province of Dien Bien will be upgraded to receive A320/321 airplanes and serve more domestic and international flights. It is expected to ensure national security and enhance the socio-economic development and tourism of the province.

According to the provincial People’s Committee, Dien Bien Airport is currently only able to receive ATR72 airplane or below and lacks lighting and guiding systems.

Lai Xuan Thanh, Director of the CAAV said the upgrade will draw more airlines to Dien Bien Airport, bringing foreign visitors to historical and cultural destinations in Dien Bien and adjacent localities.-VNA