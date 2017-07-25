The working session (Source: bnews.vn)



Can Tho (VNA) – The Dragon Capital Management Limited of the US discussed its plan to build a solar energy plant with authorities of the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho at a working session on July 25.

The company’s investment director, Gavin Smith, said the city has favourable conditions for such a plant, adding that the company will begin feasibility studies in August, with construction to be started in the first quarter of 2018.

According to him, the plant will be built in two phases, with the first phase having a capacity of 29 MW and the second – 100 MW, with an initial investment of 1 trillion VND (44 million USD).

The city suggested two sites for the future plant, both in the O Mon industrial park, asking the company to submit detailed reports on the construction of radiation measurement stations, the plant’s technical data and safety.-VNA