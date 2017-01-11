US firms explore investment opportunity in Binh Duong

Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

– A delegation of US firms led by Sivan Yam, President of the US – Vietnam Chamber of Commerce met with authorities of the southern province of Binh Duong to explore investing in the province.According to Vice President of the provincial People’s Committee Mai Hung Dung, the province’s export value has accounted for 12 percent of the nation’s total value.Currently, the locality has 26 industrial parks, spanning over 10,500 hectares, and 10 industrial clusters on 707 hectares, with occupation rates at 70 percent and 65 percent, respectively.Dung pledged that local authorities will offer favourable conditions for investors, including those from the US.Dung lauded the US investment projects in the province and expressed his hope that the foreign direct investment (FDI) flow from the US to the province will increase, particularly among joint activities to promote ties between the two nations.Sivan Yam expressed his delight with the achievements the province has made in past years, particularly in infrastructure and administrative reform, and improving the business climate, saying that the province is an ideal investment destination.As of now, the US has poured over 650 million USD in the province, ranking sixth among investors in the locality.Most of the US-funded projects are in hi-tech sectors, using a small labour force and environmentally-friendly.-VNA