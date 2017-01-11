US firms, HCM City work on smart city plan

Nguyen Thanh Phong, Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee (Photo: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) – US firms wish to collaborate with Ho Chi Minh City in developing a smart city, heard a meeting between the US Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City, Mary Tarnowka, business representatives and local authorities on January 10 in the city.

They discussed solutions to traffic jams, urban transport system plans and technology applications in social security.

The businesses, which are experienced in building smart cities, want to provide modern technological solutions to help the locality solve basic issues for a smart city, said Mary Tarnowka.

She also noted that cooperation between US businesses and Vietnamese who have lived and studied in the US are expected to contribute to turning Ho Chi Minh City into a smart and liveable city in the short and long term.

According to Nguyen Thanh Phong, Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee, Ho Chi Minh City is implementing a smart city project to become a high quality and modern city as well as a regional hub for finance, trade and technology.

The project will focus on transport, healthcare, e-government and social security.

Phong pledged to support the US firms in helping Ho Chi Minh City carry out the smart city project.-VNA