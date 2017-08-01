Hanoi (VNA) – Sen. Lieut. Gen. Nguyen Phuong Nam, Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People’s Army (VPA), hosted a reception in Hanoi on July 31 for a delegation from the US National Defence University (NDU).



At the meeting, Nam expressed his hope that through this trip, the US officers will learn about Vietnam and the VPA, thus contributing to cooperation between Vietnam and the US as well as between the two armies.



General Gregory S.Martin, a senior lecture of NDU’s Capstone Course, who is also head of the delegation, said the visit is an important part of the Capstone Course’s curricular, helping the members to learn more about the regional situation and Vietnam’s concerns and priorities.



At the meeting, Nam answered the US officers’ questions regarding the regional situation, Vietnam’s foreign and defence policies and potential for defence cooperation between the two countries.-VNA