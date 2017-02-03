US veterans welcomed in Hanoi

Illustrative image (Photo: internet)

– The Vietnam – US Society (VUS) under the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations held a meeting with a visiting delegation of the Vietnam Veterans of America (VVA) in Hanoi on February 3.Addressing the meeting, VUS President Nguyen Tam Chien spoke highly of the exchange of delegations between the two organisations, which started in 1994.The VVA's Veterans Initiative Program (VIP) has provided information on thousands of Vietnamese martyrs, helping search for and collect the remains of 1,500 fallen soldiers, Chien said, adding that these efforts contribute to improving the mutual understanding and friendship between the two nations and their people.He expressed his hope that the two organisations will continue serving as a bridge for promoting the Vietnam-US relationship in the spirit of equality, cooperation and mutual respect, not only benefiting the two countries but also contributing to peace, stability and prosperity in the region and the world.For her part, Marsha Lynn Four, who led the VVA delegation, pledged that her organisation will actively support the Vietnam – US relations.VVA has continuously supported its members to return to Vietnam to witness the positive changes the country has made over the past time, thus fostering the friendship between the two nations’ veterans and people, she said.