VCCI leader believes in government’s reform determination

Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

– Chairman of the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) Vu Tien Loc has expressed his confidence in the government’s resolve to push reforms spreading to grassroots levels.The reforms are in line with government resolution No.19 on improving the business climate and national competitiveness in 2017 with a vision to 2020.According to Loc, confidence should be fostered by the actions of civil servants while communicating with citizens and businesses.It is time to create stronger impetus to improve the competitiveness of the country and each enterprise, thereby tapping opportunities brought about by global economic integration, he said.He called for clearing barriers for businesses, reducing overlapping inspections and simplifying administrative procedures, adding that high administrative and capital costs are posing remarkable difficulties to firms.Loc said the government should not only create a level playing field but also direct development via planning.The VCCI reported that 2016 marked a record year with more than 110,000 newly-established enterprises registering total capital of nearly 900 trillion VND (39.1 billion USD).Last year, the government changed laws on investment and businesses and revoked thousands of business conditions via circulars, decrees and legal regulations.Numerous localities and authorities at all levels improved their provincial competitiveness indexes by rating departments, agencies, districts, communes and civil servants based on public feedback.Several localities established public administrative centres, reshuffled investment promotion agencies and connected with e-government services while improving professionalism and integrity of officials.-VNA