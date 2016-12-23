Vegetable, fruit export hits over 2.1 billion USD in 11 months

Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

– Vietnam’s vegetable and fruit export in the first 11 months of this year reached 2.178 billion USD, reported the E-Commerce and Information Technology Agency under the Ministry of Industry and Trade.The agency revealed that Vietnam’s mangosteen and lychee have been accepted in the US and Australian markets, while an increase has been seen in exports of dragon fruit, rambutan, longan, lychee and mangosteen in a number of major markets, including the US, Japan and the Republic of Korea.China remained the largest market of Vietnamese vegetables and fruits, consuming 70.4 percent of the country’s total export volume. It is followed by the Republic of Korea, 3.6 percent; the US, 3.4 percent; and Japan, 3.1 percent.Meanwhile, in the January-November period, Vietnam spent 814 million USD to import vegetables and fruits, a rise of 44 percent year on year.The agency forecast that in 2016, Vietnam’s vegetable and fruit exports are likely to fetch 2.6 billion USD.Experts also highlighted huge potential for the country’s fruit exports. Vietnam may earn 5 billion USD each year from exporting vegetables and fruits if it shows better control of goods quality, they said.-VNA