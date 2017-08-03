Vice President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee Truong Thi Ngoc Anh (L) receives Chairman of the National Spiritual Assembly of the Baha’i Nguyen Thuc (Photo: VNA)



– The Baha’i community has made significant contributions to the country’s development via activities to improve living conditions of needy people and enhance the public’s intellectual standards.Vice President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee Truong Thi Ngoc Anh made the compliment while receiving Chairman of the National Spiritual Assembly of the Baha’i Nguyen Thuc in Hanoi on August 3.She introduced the VFF’s role in protecting legitimate rights and interests of the people, including Baha’i followers.The VFF leader congratulated the Baha’i community on its 200th founding anniversary and hoped that Baha’i followers would continue accompanying the nation and actively involving in patriotic emulation campaigns.Thuc said the Baha’i Faith operates with the aim of supporting women, improving the lives of poor people, increasing public intellectual standards, and encouraging useful scientific activities.The Baha’i Faith was introduced in Vietnam in 1954 by an Indian female follower. The Baha’i community now has nearly 7,000 followers in 45 cities and provinces nationwide.It was officially recognised as a religious organisation in Vietnam in July 2008.-VNA