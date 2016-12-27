VFF leader receives financial aid in support of flood victims

Flood in Binh Dinh (Illustrative photo: VNA)

– President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee Nguyen Thien Nhan on December 27 received 500 million VND (21,700 USD) in support of flood victims in the south central region.The sum was donated by the Foreign Ministry staff and handed over by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh.Speaking at the event, Nhan said the financial package will be transferred to affected households within one week.The VFF will continue appealing for donations at home and abroad to support the victims ahead of the upcoming Lunar New Year, he said.The same day, the national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines committed 2.1 billion VND (91,000 USD), which is sourced from a social activity fund raised by its staff, to seven central and south central provinces hard hit by the flooding.The donation was in response to the Party Committee of the Centrally-run Businesses sector’s appeal on December 20.Earlier in late October, Vietnam Airlines, budget carrier Jetstar Pacific and Vietnam Air Services Company carried over 35 tonnes of relief goods to the central region.On December 16-17, Vietnam Airlines also shipped 30 tonnes of dry food to the region.Up to 29 people were killed and went missing in the downpours and flood in October alone, and nearly 200,000 houses and infrastructure facilities were under water and damaged in Vietnam’s central region. Losses are estimated at trillions of VND.The central region was again devastated by more heavy rains and flood in November and December. -VNA