VFF official receives Chinese guest

Participants at the meeting (Source: VNA)

– The Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee will do its utmost to maintain and promote the friendship and cooperation between Vietnam and China, a front official has said.VFF Vice President Bui Thi Thanh made the affirmation during a meeting with visiting Vice President of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC)’s chapter in Shanghai city Xu Yibo in Hanoi on February 21.While expressing her joy at great achievements made by the two countries and the fruitful development of the bilateral relations, Thanh stressed that the two sides were active in implementing the memorandum of understanding (MoU) on cooperation between the VFF and the CPPCC in 2014-2019.Through friendship visits, the two sides informed each other of socio-economic development in their countries, she noted.She expected that the traditional friendship and the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership between the two nations will be stronger in the future.For his part, Xu Yibo suggested the two sides build a long-term plan to enhance cultural exchange between the two nations, thus strengthening the bilateral ties.The VFF’s supervision experience will be a suggestion for the CPPCC to effectively implement its democracy supervision task in 2017, Xu said. - VNA