Vietnam Football Federation Vice President Tran Quoc Tuan (Photo: VFF)

- Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) Vice President Tran Quoc Tuan has been voted a co-opted member of the Asian Football Confederation’s Executive Committee for a three-year (2017-2019) term.A congratulatory message was sent to the VFF on August 4 by AFC General Secretary Dato’ Windsor John.It is the second time that Tuan has become a member of the football governing agency. The previous instance was for the 2011-2015 tenure, which marked the first time in history that Vietnam had a representative at the committee.During his first tenure, Tuan was valued as a dynamic member who contributed to the AFC’s key plans including the decision to raise number of teams who take part in the Asian Cup from 16 to 24 from 2019.He also contributed to adjusting competition rules for the AFC Cup and AFC Champions League to ensure a level playing ground for teams from different areas.Tuan, Vice President of the ASEAN Football Federation, will take part in the AFC’s meeting in Bangkok in November.-VNA