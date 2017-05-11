Participants at the meeting (Photo: VNA)

–Japanese firms are welcome to invest in Vietnam, particularly in the support industry, manufacturing, energy saving and hi-tech agriculture, Vice President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh said at a Vietnam-Japan business meeting in Tokyo on May 11.Addressing an audience of about 300 Vietnamese and Japanese firms at the meeting, the Vice President, who is on a week-long visit to Japan, said that the Vietnam-Japan partnership is growing strongly in all fields, including politics, diplomacy, economy, culture and tourism.She highlighted Vietnam’s consistent policy of treasuring relations with Japan and considering the country as an important partner and a close, long-standing friend.Thinh held that the forum is a good chance for businesses of both sides to meet and seek partnership opportunities, while updating information of policies related to business and investment of the two countries.Vietnam will create optimal conditions for Japanese enterprises in investing in Vietnam, contributing to strengthening the bilateral friendship, she stated.In his welcome speech, President of the Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industry Akio Mimura said that the Vietnam-Japan relationship is thriving in various fields.Currently, more than 1,600 Japanese enterprises are operating in Vietnam, he noted, adding that 740,000 Japanese tourists visited Vietnam in 2016.According to Mimura, the JCCI has sent many delegations to Vietnam for fact-finding tours. He noted that Vietnamese officials have demonstrated the Vietnamese Government’s encouragement for Japanese businesses and expectation for stronger Vietnam-Japan economic partnership.Thai Huong, CEO of TH Group, said her group sees big investment opportunities in Japan, as Japan’s demand for safe farm produces is rising and Japanese customers are interest in tropical agriculture products.However, she underlined that Japan’s strict regulations on food safety pose a challenge for Vietnamese firms.At the event, Vietnamese and Japanese businesses also discussed in groups to find out each other’s cooperation interest.-VNA