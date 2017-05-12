Vice President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh (second, right) meets with President of the House of Councillors of Japan Date Chuichi on May 12 (Photo: VNA)

– Vice President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh expressed her delight at the close and fruitful cooperation between the Vietnamese and Japanese parliaments while meeting President of the House of Councillors of Japan Date Chuichi in Tokyo on May 12.At the meeting, part of her trip to Japan to attend the Global Summit of Women, Vice President Thinh told her host that Vietnam attaches special importance to the extensive strategic partnership with Japan and considers the country as a leading and long-term partner.The Vice President thanked Date Chuichi and the National Diet of Japan for backing the Japanese Government in providing official development assistance (ODA) for Vietnam.She spoke highly of the visit to Vietnam by the Speaker of Japan’s House of Representatives in early May, along with activities of the Japan-Vietnam and Vietnam-Japan Parliamentary Friendship Groups.The increased cooperation and exchanges between the two parliaments’ specialised committees and young parliamentarians will help deepen mutual trust and understanding, Thinh said.She asked the National Diet of Japan to continue their support for the Japanese Government’s ODA provision for Vietnam, especially in infrastructure and climate change response, while facilitating Japanese firms’ recruitment of Vietnamese apprentices.On this occasion, Vice President Thinh invited the House of Councillors President to visit Vietnam in 2018, when the countries will celebrate 45 years of diplomatic ties.Welcoming the Vice President’s visit and attendance in the Global Summit of Women in Tokyo, Date Chuichi acknowledged the warm welcome and sentiment that Vietnamese leaders and people had given to the Emperor and Empress of Japan during their recent visit to the country.He said with the strong development trend in bilateral economic partnership, not only big businesses but also small and medium firms of Japan are increasingly interested in the Vietnamese market.As people-to-people exchanges are growing, particularly when the countries are preparing to mark the 45th founding anniversary of their diplomatic relations next years, aside from economic cooperation enhancement, both sides also need to bolster exchanges between the two parliaments and in education, culture and sports, thereby deepening their extensive and all-round cooperation, he noted.Date Chuichi added that he will continue supporting the Japanese Government’s cooperation with and assistance for Vietnam in socio-economic development.Also on May 12, Vice President Thinh received Mori Masako, a parliamentarian of the Liberal Democratic Party at Japan’s House of Councillors, on the sidelines of the Global Summit of Women.She appreciated the Japanese Government’s and people’s attention to and coordination in the summit organisation, which show the importance they attach to the enhancement of the role of women in Japan and the world.Mori Masako acknowledged the Vietnamese delegation’s contributions to the summit’s success, expressing her wish to visit Vietnam in the next few months to help promote parliamentarians’ exchanges and share Japan’s experience in women and children-related works.-VNA