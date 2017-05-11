Vice President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh (L) and Japanese Crown Prince Naruhito (Source: VNA)

– Vice President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh paid a courtesy visit to Japanese Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko and met with Crown Prince Naruhito on May 11 when she is visiting Japan and attending the 27th Global Summit of Women (GWS).Meeting Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko, Thinh described the first State visit by the royal couple to Vietnam in February an important milestone and a symbol of the friendship and cooperation between the two countries.The successful visit helped further bolster the Vietnam-Japan extensive strategic partnership across fields, especially in culture and people-to-people exchange, and tourism links, she stressed.Expressing his joy to meet Vice President Thinh again, Emperor Akihito affirmed his support for the bilateral ties and pledged to make more contributions to it. He hoped the ties will reach new heights in the future.At the meeting with Crown Prince Naruhito, Vice President Thinh said she hopes the Japanese Royal Family and the crown prince in particular will continue supporting the strengthening and deepening of the friendship and cooperation between the nations.She invited the crown prince to visit Vietnam on the occasion of the 45th anniversary of Vietnam-Japan diplomatic ties in 2018.Crown Prince Naruhito showed his joy at the flourishing all-around ties between the two countries, and thanked Vietnam for its assistance to help Japan overcome consequences caused by tsunamis in 2011.He said he believes that Thinh’s attendance at the 27th GWS in Japan will contribute to fostering the growing relations between the two countries.The crown prince said he is looking forward to making a visit to Vietnam in order to understand more about the country’s history and people.-VNA