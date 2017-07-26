Vice President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh (6th, left) and delegates to the meeting (Source: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vice President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh shared heavy losses suffered by Vietnamese Heroic Mothers and women who have rendered great services to the nation at a meeting in Hanoi on July 26.



The event was held by the Vietnam Women’s Union (VWU) Central Committee on the threshold of the 70th anniversary of the War Invalids and Martyrs Day (July 27).



Over the past 70 years, the Party and State have issued and improved policies providing preferential treatment for revolution contributors, Thinh said, adding that agencies and localities have also paid due attention to raising living conditions of families of martyrs, war invalids and revolution contributors.



Having applauded efforts made by the VWU and its chapters to honour and care for Vietnamese Heroic Mothers and revolution contributors, the Vice President voiced her hope that the association will uphold its role and responsibility for the work and raise the awareness among its members about relevant policies and guidelines of the Party and State.



President of the VWU Central Committee Nguyen Thi Thu Ha said since 2008, the association’s chapters at all levels have mobilised more than 1 trillion VND (roughly 44 million USD) in support of Vietnamese Heroic Mothers and revolution contributors and build 50,000 houses for social policies beneficiary families, mothers of martyrs and Vietnamese Heroic Mothers.-VNA



