Vice President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh (L) and Mongolian Prime Minister Jargaltulgyn Erdenebat (Source: VNA)

– Vice President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh and Mongolian Prime Minister Jargaltulgyn Erdenebat discussed measures to reinforce bilateral traditional friendship during their talks in Ulan Bator on May 8.Both sides agreed to regularly maintain all-level visits and exchanges and strengthen cooperation in the fields of diplomacy, national defence and security while effectively upholding the role of the Vietnam-Mongolia Inter-Governmental Committee.They were committed to facilitating Vietnam’s exports of agro-fishery, processing and consumer goods, machinery and household electrical devices to Mongolia. Meanwhile, the East Asian country could ship meat, garment materials, leather and footwear, and minerals to Vietnam and extend collaboration in animal husbandry and farm produce processing for consumption in the two countries and export to the third one.The two leaders spoke highly of the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on cooperation in inspection and animal quarantine in April and vowed to actively implement a MoU on oil and gas coordination.Vice President Thinh suggested Mongolia introduce potential oil blocks to Vietnam for joint exploitation, affirming that Vietnam is ready to help two countries’ airlines tap direct flights linking Hanoi and Ulan Bator.Mongolian PM Erdenebat asked Vietnam to share its experience in developing industry and tourism to reduce unemployment rate in the country and consider joining the Inter-governmental Agreement on International Road Transport along the Asian Highway Network among Mongolia, China and Russia signed in December 2016.The two sides underscored the need to increase cooperation in people-to-people exchange, culture, education, arts and sports in order to raise mutual understanding and trust, as well as offer all possible support to Vietnamese nationals in Mongolia and vice versa.They lauded close coordination between the two nations at global and regional forums such as the Asia-Europe Meeting (ASEM), the ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) and the UNESCO.The Vietnamese leader emphasised the necessity to maintain peace, stability, maritime and aviation freedom and safety in the East Sea, settle disputes by peaceful means, respect diplomatic and legal process, effectively and fully implement the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the East Sea (DOC) and early reach a Code of Conduct in the East Sea (COC) in line with international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).Concluding the talks, host and guest witnessed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in population, social and welfare development between the Vietnamese Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs and the Mongolian Ministry of Labour and Social Protection.Meeting Mongolian President Tsakhiagiin Elbegdorj, Thinh expressed her wish to keep striving to enhance political trust and improve the efficiency of close joint work in regional and global issues of shared concern, towards developing the Vietnam-Mongolia long-standing relations.The host agreed to maintain all-level visits and effectively implement bilateral cooperation mechanisms, and promised all possible support for the two countries’ firms to do business.During a meeting with Speaker of the Mongolian Parliament and Chairman of the Mongolian People’s Party Miyegombo Enkhbold, Thinh asked for regularly maintaining visits by delegations, including top legislators and members of the parliament committees and offices as well as friendship parliamentarians’ groups of the two nations, with an aim to share professional experience in the legislature’s operations, bilaterally and multilaterally.Enkhbold wished to strengthen ties between the two legislatures and hailed the upcoming visit to Mongolia by a delegation from the Vietnamese NA’s Committee for National Defence-Security.He proposed intensifying links across the fields of economy, trade, investment, mining, culture, tourism and press information, contributing to enhancing close bond and mutual understanding between the two peoples.He requested the Communist Party of Vietnam and the Mongolian People’s Party boost exchanges and share experience in Party building and country development.-VNA