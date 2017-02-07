Vietcombank honoured by Global Finance magazine

Illustrative photo (Source: Vietcombank)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Bank for Foreign Trade of Vietnam (Vietcombank) is named among the 55 country winners of Best Treasury and Cash Management Banks and Providers by the Global Finance magazine, announced a representative of the bank on February 7.

Global Finance has recently released the rankings for its 17th annual Best Treasury and Cash Management Banks and Providers by category, region and by country.

A variety of subjective and objective criteria were considered, including: profitability, market share and reach, customer service, competitive pricing, product innovation and the extent to which treasury and cash management providers have successfully differentiated themselves from their competitors around core service provision.

A multi-tiered assessment process was used, which included a readers’ poll, input from industry analysts, corporate executives, technology experts and independent research, to select the best providers of treasury and cash management services.

Vietcombank’s goal is to become Number 1 bank in Vietnam in 2020 and among the world’s 300 largest banking financial groups managed by best international practices.

The bank is included in the list of the world’s 500 leading brands of the Brand Finance, an independent branded business valuation and strategy consultancy. It is also the first and only bank in Vietnam voted among Top 500 world leading banks by The Asian Banker.-VNA