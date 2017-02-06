VietGazprom to invest in gas-to-power project

A corner of Dung Quat oil refinery factory (Source: VNA)

- Russia’s VietGazprom is planning to invest in a gas-to-power project in the central province of Quang Tri.Kovtun Andray, head of Gazprom International’s representative office in Vietnam, revealed this at a recent meeting with the provincial People’s Committee.Accordingly, VietGazprom is surveying plans to bring gas to the mainland of Quang Tri from the Bao Vang field, 120km offshore on the continental shelf of central Vietnam, and construct a 340MW gas-to-power plant in the province’s Quang Tri Southeastern Economic Zone, Dau tu (Vietnam Investment Review) reported.After completing the survey, VietGazprom will submit the project to Gazprom International for approval in March 2017.Nguyen Duc Chinh, Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee, said Quang Tri will support and create the most favourable conditions for VietGazprom to complete the survey as the Vietnamese Government is very interested in cooperation between Vietnamese and Russian businesses.He also expected the project, if it is implemented, to boost the province’s socio-economic growth.-VNA