Vietjet Air flies over 14 million passengers in 2016

A Vietjet aircraft is ready to take off at Tan Son Nhat Int’t Airport. (Photo: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) – Low-cost carrier Vietjet Air continued to post positive growth in 2016 with a revenue of over 27.5 trillion VND (1.2 billion USD) and a profit of almost 2.4 trillion VND (105 million USD).

With its commitment to tapping increasing demand for air-travel, the airline also achieved a load factor of 89 percent with more than 14 million passengers carried, greatly contributing to the development of Vietnam’s aviation industry as well as the country's economic growth.



Vietjet also registered high performance in terms of safety and reliability compared to other airlines in the Asia-Pacific region. It operated a total of 84,535 flights with 121,213 flight hours last year. The airline’s technical reliability stood at 99.56 percent, the highest rate obtained to date by any airline operating A320/A321 in the region. On-time performance for the year stood at 83.6 percent.



The airline’s training center, which opened in early 2015, has so far trained 8,287 staff and provided 655 training courses for a total of 25,249 training hours with 3,351 certificates presented, all of which guarantees the development of Vietjet’s international standard and professional human resources that will oversee the airline's steady and sustainable growth.



In 2016, Vietjet continued to increase flight frequency for domestic flights while also constantly expanding its international network. The airline currently operates 63 routes (37 domestic and 26 international ones) with a fleet of 45 new and modern aircraft aged 3.3 years old on average.



Vietjet is the first airline in Vietnam to operate as a new-age airline with low-cost and diversified services to meet customers’ demands. It provides not only transport services but also uses the latest e-commerce technologies to offer various products and services for consumers.

Vietjet is a member of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) with the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) certificate. The airline was also named as one of the Top 500 Brands in Asia 2016 by global marketing research company Nielsen and “Best Asian Low Cost Carrier” at the TTG Travel Awards 2015, which compiles votes from travelers, travel agencies and tour operators in throughout Asia. The airline was also rated as one of the top three fastest growing airline brands on Facebook in the world by Socialbakers.



Currently, the airline boasts a fleet of 45 aircraft, including A320s and A321s, and operates 350 flights each day. It has already opened 63 routes in Vietnam and across the region to international destinations such as Thailand, Singapore, the Republic of Korea, Taiwan, Malaysia, China and Myanmar. It has carried nearly 35 million passengers to date.-VNA