The signing ceremony (Source: bnews.vn)



Hanoi (VNA) – Vietjet Aviation Joint Stock Company (Vietjet Air) and Japan Airlines (JAL) on July 25 signed a cooperation agreement in order to improve their service quality and turnover.



Under the agreement, the two airlines will initially launch a code-share partnership for routes between Japan and Vietnam, their domestic flights as well as flights between Vietnam and other Asian nations.



Besides, they will join hands in regular customer services, technical maintenance, training and ground services.



Japan Airlines Deputy General Director Tadashi Fujita said the Japanese carrier believes that the deal will help increase the numbers of passengers and cargoes between the two countries.



Vietjet Air Managing Director Luu Duc Khanh said Japan is a key market in Vietjet Air’s plan to expand its network across Asia-Pacific.



The cooperation is expected to help diversify products, classify customers, stimulate travel demand in Vietnam and Japan in the time ahead, and enhance links between the two airlines, he said.



The two airlines also discussed the launch of more flights to meet the increasing travel demand of people in Asia and the two countries in particular.



Japan Airlines is conducting routes from Narita airport in Tokyo to Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi and from Haneda airport in Tokyo to HCM City.



Vietjet is the first private airline in Vietnam to operate as a new-age airline with low-cost and diversified services to meet customers’ demand.



Currently, the airline boasts a fleet of 45 aircraft, including A320s and A321s, and operates 350 flights a day. It has already opened 63 routes in Vietnam and across the region to international destinations such as Thailand, Singapore, the Republic of Korea, Taiwan, Malaysia, China and Myanmar. It has carried nearly 35 million passengers to date.-VNA