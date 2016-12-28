Vietjet Air offers five million cheap tickets

Passengers board Vietjet Air's plane. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Low-cost carrier Vietjet Air has announced its largest promotion programme in the year with five million super-saving tickets from only 5,000 VND (0.21 USD).

The promotional tickets will be sold at www.vietjetair.com from 12 to 14 daily from December 28, 2016 to February 28, 2017.



The programme is applied for all domestic routes and international ones to Hong Kong (China), Kaohsiung, Taipei, Taichung, Tainan (Chinese Taiwan), Busan, Seoul (the Republic of Korea), Singapore, Bangkok (Thailand), Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia), Yangon (Myanmar) and Siem Riep (Cambodia).

Currently, the airline boasts a fleet of 42 aircraft, including A320s and A321s, and operates 350 flights each day. It has carried nearly 35 million passengers to date.-VNA