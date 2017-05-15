Vietjet becomes exclusive carrier for Argentina’s U20 in Vietnam

Vietjet Air became the exclusive carrier for Argentina’s U-20 squad (Photo: Vietjet)

– The low-cost carrier Vietjet Air became the exclusive carrier for Argentina’s U-20 squad during their very first trip in Vietnam.The team was in Vietnam for friendship matches with Vietnam’s U-20 and U-22 teams as part of the final preparation for both teams ahead of the FIFA U20 World Cup in the RoK. TheyVietjet Air provided the rising football stars with excellent services during their stay in Vietnam. The airline said it hopes to encourage cultural exchange and the sport spirit, tighten international cooperation, friendship and peace among nations, which is in line with the carrier’s development target for public benefits.In addition to bringing opportunities for people to travel at low costs, Vietjet has participated in a myriad of cultural events like the International Balloon festival, the concert in memory of late songwriter Trinh Cong Son, IRONMAN 70.3 Vietnam, Miss Universe and Miss Vietnam.Vietjet is the first airline in Vietnam to operate as a new-age airline with low-cost and diversified services to meet customers’ demands. A member of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) with the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) certificate, the airline was also named as one of the Top 500 Brands in Asia 2016 by global marketing research company Nielsen and “Best Asian Low Cost Carrier” at the TTG Travel Awards 2015, which compiles votes from travelers, travel agencies and tour operators in throughout Asia. The airline was also rated as one of the top three fastest growing airline brands on Facebook in the world by Socialbakers.Currently, the airline boasts a fleet of 45 aircraft, including A320s and A321s, and operates 350 flights each day. It has already opened 63 routes in Vietnam and across the region to international destinations such as Thailand, Singapore, the Republic of Korea, Taiwan, Malaysia, China and Myanmar. It has carried nearly 35 million passengers to date.-VNA