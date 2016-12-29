Vietjet launches biggest promotion

Vietjet is offering 5 millions air tickets priced from only 5,000 VND (Photo: Vietjet)

- Vietjet continues its fifth anniversary celebrations by running the year’s biggest promotion entitled “Win a 1-kg gold airplane, Fly to a happy future”.The promotion offers 5 millions air tickets priced from only 5,000 VND (20 US cents) at the golden hours from 12h to 14h daily from December 28, 2016 to February 28, 2017 at www.vietjetair.com.It applies for all domestic routes in Vietnam and all international services among Vietnam and Hong Kong, Taipei, Kaohsiung, Taichung, Tainan (Taiwan), Seoul, Busan (the Republic of Korea), Singapore, Bangkok (Thailand), Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia), Yangon (Myanmar) and Siem Reap (Cambodia).Especially, all passengers who book tickets successfully from 12h to 14h at Vietjet’s website within the promotional period can have a chance to take part in a special lucky draw for 3.75-gram gold bullion prize every week and a 1-kg gold airplane as a final prize.All passengers flying in this period can also have a chance to win free return air tickets everyday onboard Vietjet’s flights.-VNA