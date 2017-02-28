VietJet officially lists 300 million shares on HOSE

A VietJet Air plane (Photo: VietJet)

– The VietJet Aviation Joint Stock Company listed more than 300 million shares on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange (HOSE) on February 28, becoming the first airline to debut on the southern bourse.With this listing, VietJet with the code VJC also became one of the 30 biggest companies on HOSE.HOSE Deputy General Director Tran Anh Dao said VietJet has a charter capital of 3 trillion VND (131.79 million USD) and offered its shares at a par value of 90,000 VND (3.95 USD) per share.With a market capitalisation value of 27 trillion VND (1.2 billion USD), VietJet accounts for some 1.5 percent of HOSE’s total capitalisation value – about 1,630 trillion VND (71.6 billion USD) as of February 15, she noted.Statistics show that Vietnam’s air transport market grew by 29 percent in 2016. VietJet raked in more than 27.53 trillion VND (1.2 billion USD) in revenue and 2.39 trillion VND (105 million USD) in profit last year, when its earning per share was estimated at 8,762 VND.Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Tran Vinh Tuyen said VietJet is the first private carrier of Vietnam and also one of the few airlines which began to gain profit in the second year of operation. Its listing on HOSE is a notable event in the stock market, offering an attractive opportunity for domestic and foreign investors.VietJet is a member of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) with the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) certificate. The airline was also named as one of the Top 500 Brands in Asia 2016 by global marketing research company Nielsen and “Best Asian Low Cost Carrier” at the TTG Travel Awards 2015, which compiles votes from travelers, travel agencies and tour operators in throughout Asia. The airline was also rated as one of the top three fastest growing airline brands on Facebook in the world by Socialbakers.Currently, the airline boasts a fleet of 45 aircraft, including A320s and A321s, and operates 350 flights each day. It has already opened 63 routes in Vietnam and across the region to international destinations such as Thailand, Singapore, the Republic of Korea, Taiwan, Malaysia, China and Myanmar. It has carried nearly 35 million passengers to date.-VNA