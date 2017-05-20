Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The budget carrier Vietjet Air on May 19 opened a new route connecting Vietnam’s central city of Da Nang with Seoul, the capital city of the Republic of Korea (RoK).



The airlines will conduct round-trip flights everyday from May 31 with one-way ticket costing from 630,000 VND (28USD).



The flight from Da Nang departs at 23:45 (local time) and arrives in Seoul at 6:00 (local time). The return flight takes off at 7:00 (local time) and lands at 9:40 in Da Nang.



The new route launching aims to offer more opportunities for Vietnam and international tourists to travel while boosting trade and investment between localities of the two countries, said Vietjet Managing Director Luu Duc Khanh.



Da Nang is Vietnam’s fouth destination to be connected with Seoul, following the routes from Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi and Hai Phong, increasing the total routes operated by Vietjet between Vietnam and the RoK to five.-VNA



