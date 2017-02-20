Vietjet receives IATA full membership

Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

– Vietjet has received full membership of the International Air Transportation Association (IATA), affirming the new-age carrier’s role and position in domestic and international aviation communities.Prior to attaining membership, Vietjet had been certified by the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA).IATA, the most professional, consistent and comprehensive voice of the international aviation industry, actively seeks to support and increase benefits for all airline members through international recognition, orientation for industry priorities, encouragement for promotion and innovation in the industry, cost management and cooperation campaigns for communication, training and other services.On the same day, Vietjet also got investment approval from the People’s Committee of HCM City to develop its aviation technology centre in the Sai Gon Hi-Tech Park. The centre is located on a 5.54 ha area at the R&D Training and Incubation Zone – the ‘heart’ of the park.The project, as part of a program to develop the Vietjet Aviation Academy in the Sai Gon Hi-Tech Park, will break ground in March and go into operation later in December. Its first phase will be a full flight simulator centre for pilot training, being run in co-operation with aircraft manufacturer Airbus.-VNA