Vietjet to launch Da Nang-Seoul route

A Vietjet Air plane (Photo: VNA)

- The budget carrier Vietjet Air will launch daily flights from the central city of Da Nang to Seoul (the Republic of Korea) on May 31 in a bid to meet the increasing travel demand of tourists and businesspeople.Flight time between the two destinations will be four and a-half hours.The flight from Da Nang will depart at 23.45pm and arrive in Seoul at 6am (local time). The return flight will take off at 7am (local time) and land at 9.40am in Da Nang.In celebration of the new route and on the occasion of Valentine’s Day, the airline will run a three-day promotional offering of 500,000 air tickets priced from only 5,000 VND (15 US cents) starting from February 14 to February 16.The promotion applies to all international routes from HCM City, Ha Noi, Hai Phong and Da Nang to Seoul, Busan (RoK); Hong Kong, Kaohsiung, Taipei, Taichung, Tainan (China); Singapore, Bangkok (Thailand); Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia); Yangon (Myanmar); and Siem Reap (Cambodia) from March 1 to December 12.As for the Da Nang-Seoul route, the promotion is available for use from May 31 to December 31.Da Nang is the fourth Vietnamese city to be linked by air with Seoul, after HCM City, Hanoi and Hai Phong.Vietjet plans to expand its international network in 2017, looking to boost regional trade and integration.-VNA