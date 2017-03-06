Vietjet’s passenger wins a one-kilogram golden aircraft

Vietjet on March 4 announced the winner of a one-kilogram golden aircraft and other promotional awards. (Photo: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) - Tran Phoi Hanh, passenger on Vietjet’s flight VJ610 from Ho Chi Minh City to Nha Trang on February 3, 2017 has won a one-kilogramme golden aircraft under the campaign “Win a 1kg gold airplane, fly to a happy future” launched by the budget airline.



The golden aircraft model was designed and produced by DOJI Gold & Gems Group.



Millions of lucky passengers have also won super promotional tickets priced from only 5,000 VND during the golden hours from 12h to 14h under the campaign. Many prizes of 3.75 gramme gold bullions and domestic air tickets have been given to lucky passengers, who successfully booked their tickets and flew from December 28, 2016 to February 28, 2017.



Hanh said she always flies with Vietjet for its affordable ticket price, good and friendly services, promotional campaigns and amazing entertainment.



“I am so surprised and excited for this valuable prize. Thanks Vietjet so much for this with all my heart. I believe that no other airline in the world has ever awarded their passenger such a golden aircraft like Vietjet. I hope the airline will continue to grow so that many people can fly and get lucky awards like me,” she said.



Vietjet is the first airline in Vietnam to operate as a new-age airline with low-cost and diversified services to meet customers’ demands. It provides not only transport services but also uses the latest e-commerce technologies to offer various products and services for consumers.



Vietjet is a member of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) with the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) certificate. The airline was also named as one of the Top 500 Brands in Asia 2016 by global marketing research company Nielsen and “Best Asian Low Cost Carrier” at the TTG Travel Awards 2015, which compiles votes from travelers, travel agencies and tour operators in throughout Asia.



The airline was also rated as one of the top three fastest growing airline brands on Facebook in the world by Socialbakers.



Currently, the airline boasts a fleet of 45 aircraft, including A320s and A321s, and operates 350 flights each day. It has already opened 63 routes in Vietnam and across the region to international destinations such as Thailand, Singapore, the Republic of Korea, Taiwan, Malaysia, China and Myanmar. It has carried nearly 35 million passengers to date.



Looking ahead, the airline plans to expand its network across the Asia Pacific region. To prepare for this plan, Vietjet has signed agreements with the world’s leading aircraft manufacturers to purchase more brand-new and modern aircraft.-VNA