Vietnamese Vice President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh speaks at the event (Source: VNA)

– Efforts and achievements of Vietnam in promoting women's role and status in economic development was highlighted by Vietnamese Vice President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh at the opening session of the Global Summit of Women 2017 in Tokyo, Japan on May 11.In her speech at the event, the Vietnamese Vice President emphasised the significance of the summit, saying that it becomes a venue where women's potential is realised, new connections established and exchanges furthered to strengthen the role of women in the economy of each country and the world at large.She applauded the theme of the summit “Beyond Womenomics: Accelerating Access”, stressing that the application of womenomics in Japan and other countries will not only ensures women's equal access to employment opportunities but also create other economic values.It is necessary to develop a complete legal and institutional framework on gender equality to form the legal basis and the apparatus to implement women empowerment measures, she noted.“Government agencies, localities and businesses can develop strategies and policies on gender equality such as promoting of women participation in the economy and ensuring equal opportunities for women in education, employment and job promotion in both public and private sectors” she said.“It is up to women themselves to take actions to keep up with the increasingly demanding requirements of the economy,” she added.The same day, the Vietnamese delegation was active in the summit’s activities.Former Vice President Truong My Hoa was a key speaker at a press conference of the summit, while Secretary of the Vinh Phuc provincial Party Committee Hoang Thi Thuy Lan and Vice Secretary of the Hanoi municipal Party Committee Ngo Thi Thanh Hang attended a forum of mayors. Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Ho Thi Kim Thoa participated in a ministerial-level seminar on public partnership relating to increasing economic opportunities for women working in enterprises.The GWS, scheduled for May 11-15, focuses discussions on speeding up women’s ascent to business leadership, scaling up the growth of women-owned enterprises, opening up the global market to women in business, moving more women into technology industries and fostering support policies for women.As many as 1,300 female delegates from over 60 countries over the world are attending the event.-VNA