Vietnam aims to link SE Asia to Indian Ocean

The stretch from An Ph​u Intersection in District 2 to Ring Road 2 in District 9 in HCM City, part of the ​Ho Chi Minh Expressway (Photo: VNA)

- Vietnam plans to invest in its transport infrastructure comprehensively while linking development strategies among sectors in order to develop a multi-modal transport environment, making the country the gateway connecting Southeast Asia to the Indian Ocean.This was the target of a master plan on developing infrastructure and linking national infrastructure with other regional networks from now until 2020. The master plan was approved by Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on February 7.According to the plan, Vietnam will give priority to construction work which ensures the connection between national modes of transport, major economic centres, key transport hubs and traffic infrastructure networks in the region.Specifically, the country will focus on building expressways, including the Ho Chi Minh Expressway, and upgrading and connecting national highways of the northern and southwest belt roads and sea routes linking Vietnamese ports with neighboring countries such as Lao, Thailand and Cambodia. Around 2,000 kilometres of highways will be completed and put into use by 2020.The country aims to complete construction projects to connect the route from northern Cao Bang province’s Pac Bo district to southernmost Ca Mau province’s Dat Mui district with a two-lane road.In terms of its sea route network, Vietnam will focus on construction work that connects seaports with national transportation networks and logistics hubs in the region. Dry ports and other infrastructure that supports the development of logistics services will also be given priority.Development of waterway systems is also important. Vietnam has set a goal to complete the national technical regulations on domestic waterways. Water routes connecting the Mekong Delta region with HCM City and other routes of Tien, Hau, Hong and Thai Binh rivers will be upgraded.The country will continue upgrading and modernising three international airports, including HCM City’s Tan Son Nhat Airport, Hanoi’s Noi Bai Airport, and Da Nang Airport. Other facilities will also be built at other airports to help achieve total designed capacity of airports of between 110-120 millions of passengers and 1.5-2.5 millions of cargo by 2020.-VNA