Passengers pose with the crew of the celebrated flight. (Photo: Vietnam Airlines)

Hanoi (VNA) – The national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines held a ceremony to commemorate its 10,000th international flight to the central province of Da Nang on May 10.

The special flight, coded VN431, was from Seoul of the Republic of Korea to Da Nang with 155 passengers on board.

The event marked a milestone in Vietnam Airlines’ development of international air routes over the years to Da Nang airport, the largest international gateway in the central region of Vietnam.

The celebrated flight was also one of the first flights of the carrier operating in the new international terminal T2 of the airport, which opened on May 9.

Vietnam Airlines is the carrier with the most air routes to Da Nang, turning the airport into the third largest international airport of the country after Noi Bai in Hanoi in northern Vietnam and Tan Son Nhat in the southern economic hub of Ho Chi Minh City, said Trinh Ngoc Thanh, Deputy General Director of the carrier.

Since 2012, Vietnam Airlines has operated nine domestic and 14 international flights from/to Da Nang airport to bolster trade, cultural and economic links, meeting the increasing demand of local people and tourists.-VNA