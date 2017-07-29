Illustrative image (Source: Vietnam Airlines)

– National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines has rescheduled its flights between Hanoi/Ho Chi Minh City and Taipei/Kaohsiung (Taiwan, China) on July 29 due to storm Nesat.The carrier cancelled flights VN576 and VN577 between Hanoi and Taipei on July 29 while starting four other flights later than previously scheduled for the routes between Ho Chi Minh City and Taipei and between Hanoi and Taipei on July 30.Flights VN576 and VN577, which were canceled by the storm on July 29, will fly on July 30.The airline’s domestic flight will be delayed as a result of knock-on effect.The carrier will follow up the weather conditions and update further information related to flight schedule adjustments.It recommended passengers who intend to travel to or from Taoyuan and Kaohsiung airports closely follow the storm’s movements and the carrier’s notice to be proactive in adjusting their traveling plans.For more detailed information, passengers should visit www.vietnamairlines.com, contact ticket offices of Vietnam Airlines nationwide or call customer service 1900 1100.-VNA