Vietnam Airlines delays flights from/to China due to storm (Source: VNA)



The national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines has announced to delay eight flights on air routes between Hanoi/Ho Chi Minh City and Chinese Hong Kong/Guangzhou on July 23 due to Roke, the third storm in the East Sea.The departure of these flights will be late by two and a half hours or four hours.Some domestic flights will be postponed as a result.Passengers can visit the website www.vietnamairlines.com or contact with Vietnam Airlines’ agents and call the customer caring switchboard 1900 1100 for updated information.-VNA