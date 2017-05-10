Illustrative Image (Source: VNA)

– The Vietnam Airlines Group earned syndicated revenue of 21.2 trillion VND (932.4 million USD) in the first quarter of this year, up 12.5 percent against last year, with pre-tax syndicated profit approximating 854 billion VND (37.5 million USD).

The national carrier Vietnam Airlines alone made over 16.2 trillion VND (712.5 million USD) in revenue, up 5 percent year on year, earning pre-tax profit of 563 billion VND (24.7 million USD).

In Q1/2017, the airline operated nearly 34,500 flights, 1.3 percent higher than its quarterly plan, of which 91.6 percent were reportedly on time, an increase of 6.2 percentage points over the same period last year.

The volume of passengers and goods rose by 9.3 percent and 23 percent respectively to reach more than five million passengers and 76,000 tonnes of goods.

Fuel price hike in earlier this year, which was 65.19 USD per barrel, resulted in 1 trillion VND added to fuel cost. However, the group remained its growth in quantity, quality and revenue.

During the reviewed time, the Vietnam Airlines Group’s members were awarded numerous prizes voted by prestigious international airlines, including the European Aviation Safety Agency’s EASA-145 maintenance organisation approval certificate handed to Vietnam Airlines Engineering Company.

According to the group leaders, Vietnam Airlines will continue working to ensure security, high productivity and its four-star service quality standard to achieve goals set for 2017.-VNA