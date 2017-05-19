Illustrative photo (Photo: Vietnam Airlines)

– The national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines will work with the Vietnam Air Service Company (VASCO) to operate two daily return flights connecting Hanoi and the central province of Quang Binh from May 29, the carrier announced on May 18.The flights, using Airbus A321, will take off at 6:30 from Hanoi and 8:30 from Dong Hoi city. Meanwhile, passengers on ATR72 aircraft will leave Hanoi at 14:30 and Dong Hoi at 16:30.Promotional air fares on the route, priced from 299,000 VND (13.18 USD), are available for flights departing between May 29, 2017 and March 31, 2018.Earlier, Vietnam Airlines authorised VASCO to operate seven round trips on the Hanoi-Dong Hoi air route per week, using the 68-seat ATR72 aircraft.The transfer is part of the Vietnam Airlines Corporation’s plan to improve the operational efficiency of its subordinate airlines, Vietnam Airlines, VASCO and Jetstar Pacific Airlines and expand VASCO’s business to meet increasing demand.Vietnam Airlines has so far transferred HCM City- Rach Gia-Phu Quoc, HCM City-Phu Quoc-Can Tho and Hanoi-Dien Bien flights to VASCO.Meanwhile, air routes between Hanoi-HCM City-Tuy Hoa and HCM City-Chu Lai were transferred to Jetstar Pacific Airlines.- VNA