Vietnam Airlines to run Hanoi – Sydney route in March

A Vietnam Airlines aircraft (Photo: Vietnam Airlines)

– The national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines said it will open a direct route connecting Hanoi and Sydney, Australia, starting March 28.The route will have three flights a week using Airbus Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft. The flights are set to depart at 11:55 pm from Hanoi and at 3:15 pm (summer time) and 2:15 pm (winter time) from Sydney.A journey between the two destinations takes about 9 hours 35 minutes.Special prices starting from 11,990,000 VND (500 USD) will be offered for flights on the route between March 28 and April 28, to be put on sale from February 10 to 28.Another promotion programme will take place during March, offering ticket prices from 14,690,000 (650 USD) for Hanoi-Sydney flights run between March 28 and June 20.This is the third service operated by Vietnam Airlines between Vietnam and Australia. The other two connect Ho Chi Minh City to Sydney and Melbourne.-VNA