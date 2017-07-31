Vietnam is among ASEAN’s largest and most dynamic economies, said Singaporean Ambassador to France Zainal Arif Mantaha on July 29. (Photo: VNA)



– Vietnam is among ASEAN’s largest and most dynamic economies with robust growth reflected by its GDP in recent years, said Singaporean Ambassador to France Zainal Arif Mantaha on July 29.Vietnam has seen rapid development in many areas, particularly the digital economy, the ambassador told Vietnam News Agency at the ASEAN Family Day in Croissy-sur-Seine city.He was impressed by Vietnam’s efforts and contribution to building ASEAN and strengthening cooperation between its members, he said, hoping the country will continue playing an important part in the bloc’s development.Speaking of ASEAN’s 50-year journey, he hailed the group’s dedication to stability and peace in Southeast Asia and enhancing partnerships in the entire region. ASEAN has made consultation and dialogue a principal for how its ten member states work together and with partners, Mantaha added.In the past five decades, ASEAN has made fundamental achievements that will nurture its increased cooperation and development in the future, the diplomat noted.On East Sea issues, he affirmed ASEAN’s confidence in the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea and the bloc’s regulatory frameworks, and voiced his support for freedom of navigation in Southeast Asia, which is part of an important global maritime trade route.He believed that ASEAN countries will do everything possible to ensure regional stability and peace.-VNA