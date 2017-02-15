Vietnam appeals for more support from int’l agriculture fund

Deputy Minister of Finance Tran Xuan Ha (L) grants an interview to Vietnam News Agency on the sidelines of the event (Photo: VNA)



– Vietnam proposed the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) continue supporting Vietnam, particularly in rural development, poverty reduction and climate change adaptation.Deputy Minister of Finance Tran Xuan Ha, who led a Vietnamese delegation to attend the 40th session of the IFAD Governing Council in Rome, Italy, on February 14-15, made the remark in an interview with Vietnam News Agency.He said Vietnam also called for IFAD assistance in enhancing the role of women in ensuring nutrition for children, and enabling poor households to access social services such as education and health care.The official noted that the IFAD is helping Vietnam carry out 17 projects worth about 500 million USD in 11 provinces, focusing on disadvantaged mountainous areas.The IFAD has also upgraded its office in Vietnam to serve the country’s demands and other nations in the region as well, he added.He detailed some information about this year’s session, which aims to discuss plans to develop cooperation among the involved parties.Participants proposed diversifying IFAD activities for agricultural and rural development, and strengthening the agency’s financial capacity, he said.Former Prime Minister of Togo Gilbert Fossoun Houngbo was elected the new President for the IFAD, and will take the office on April 1, 2017. He takes over from Nigerian Kanayo F. Nwanze.IFAD, an agency of the United Nations, is headquartered in Rome. The establishment of IFAD was initiated in 1974 and the fund officially opened on November 30, 1977.Since 1978, IFAD has provided around 18.4 billion USD in aid and soft loans for projects in developing countries, helping up to 464 million people escape poverty.Vietnam became an IFAD member in 1997.-VNA