A Tra fish processing plant in Can Tho city - Illustrative photo (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – A Vietnamese aquatic products and Tra fish festival will run October 6-8 at the Vietnam Trade Promotion Centre for Agriculture on Hoang Quoc Viet Street, Cau Giay District, Hanoi.

Aiming to promote Tra fish in northern Viet Nam and foreign markets, especially China, the event, held by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, will showcase Tra fish, Tra fish-based products and other Vietnamese aquatic goods at 100 booths.

It is hoped to offer businesses opportunities to broaden their networks with producers, supermarkets, domestic and overseas customers while helping Tra fish become a high value product.

The event will also include workshops on Tra fish production and consumption and Tra fish-based dishes.

[Vietnam’s tra fish among top-quality items at Japan Aeon supermarkets]

In the first half of this year, Vietnam’s fishery output reached 1.6 million tonnes, up 4.8 percent against the same period last year and fulfilling 54.8 percent of the yearly target.

Tra fish output hit 583,503 tonnes, equivalent to the number recorded in the same period last year and 50.7 percent of the target set for the whole year.

During the reviewed time, aquatic products worth 3.5 billion USD have been shipped abroad since the beginning of this year, predominantly to the US, Japan, China and the RoK, marking a 14.1 percent rise.

Particularly, in Japan, Vietnam’s tra fish sold at Aeon supermarkets is listed among “TopValu” products which are goods with leading quality. -VNA